Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.42

Coin98 (C98) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Coin98 has a market cap of $77.68 million and $15.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

