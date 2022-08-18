CoinFi (COFI) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

CoinFi (COFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $250,440.60 and approximately $18,943.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,294.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004347 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00068031 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

