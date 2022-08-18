Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.83 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 25,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

