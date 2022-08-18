Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough Sells 21,405 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.23 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

