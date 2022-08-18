Contrasting Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) and Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novan and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novan -390.11% -236.13% -40.05% Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.81% -20.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Novan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Novan has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novan and Petros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novan 0 0 4 0 3.00 Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novan presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.48%. Given Novan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novan is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novan and Petros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novan $2.96 million 20.56 -$29.69 million ($1.93) -1.48 Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 1.99 -$8.99 million ($1.02) -0.74

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Novan. Novan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Novan on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novan

Novan, Inc., a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. Novan, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

