Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $180,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after buying an additional 123,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

