Convex CRV Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004909 BTC on major exchanges. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $15,770.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.