Convex CRV Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004909 BTC on major exchanges. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and approximately $15,770.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Convex CRV
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
Buying and Selling Convex CRV
Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.