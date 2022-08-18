Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2022 – Corcept Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – Corcept Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – Corcept Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Corcept Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2022 – Corcept Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/27/2022 – Corcept Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 9,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,872. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37.

Get Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $627,198. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,538,218 shares in the company, valued at $66,678,986.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,108 shares of company stock worth $9,213,173 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.