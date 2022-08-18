Cordant Inc. Buys 2,330 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,432. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.