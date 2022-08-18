Cordant Inc. Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 458.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after buying an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 1,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,432. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.35.

