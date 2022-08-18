Cordant Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 623,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 565,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 26,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 482,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,410,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.