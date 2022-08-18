Cordant Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.92. 245,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,800,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

