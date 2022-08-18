Cordant Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.68. 39,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748,948. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $403.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.