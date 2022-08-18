Cordant Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.42. 24,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,320. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.