Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

TEAM opened at $284.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

