Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.
Atlassian Stock Down 1.8 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
