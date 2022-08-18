Core Alternative Capital Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 663.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
