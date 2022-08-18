Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,867,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 81,176 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $515,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.