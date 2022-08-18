Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.20 billion-$17.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.94 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,547. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Corteva by 26.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

