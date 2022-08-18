Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.81. Costamare shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 4,392 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

