Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $557.72. 33,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $247.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.