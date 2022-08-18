Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 93,652 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

PRU traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $104.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

