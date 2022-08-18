Country Club Bank GFN Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,969. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

