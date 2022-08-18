Country Club Bank GFN Invests $7.89 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 197,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,408 shares of company stock worth $40,110,029 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.00. The company had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,976. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

