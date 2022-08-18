Country Club Bank GFN Makes New $14.49 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,000. KLA makes up about 1.3% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $375.09 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

