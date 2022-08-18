Country Club Bank GFN Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,000. Walmart makes up 2.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

WMT stock opened at $139.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

