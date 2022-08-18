Country Club Bank GFN Purchases New Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.10% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 400,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.42. 306,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

