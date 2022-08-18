Cowen Boosts Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $9.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sell rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

BLDP opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 15.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 359.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 648,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 507,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

