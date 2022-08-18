Cowen Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $327.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.21.
Illumina Price Performance
ILMN stock opened at $213.02 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $524.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,549.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Further Reading
