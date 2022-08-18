Craig Hallum Raises Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $125.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.92.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $73.97 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

