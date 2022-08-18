Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ CACC opened at $599.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.48 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.50.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

