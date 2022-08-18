Credit Suisse Group Trims Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Target Price to $33.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Forma Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of FMTX stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $528.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Company Profile
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forma Therapeutics (FMTX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.