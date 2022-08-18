Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Thursday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 0.4 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.