Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:USOI)

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Thursday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 0.4 %

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.