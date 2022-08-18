Critical Analysis: Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Autodesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autodesk $4.39 billion 11.30 $497.00 million $2.20 103.73

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Autodesk 10.67% 68.41% 8.62%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rand Worldwide and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 1 4 15 0 2.70

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $262.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Autodesk beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

