Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Up 0.3%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.33.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

Croghan Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

