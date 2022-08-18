Cryption Network (CNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,948.00

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Cryption Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryption Network has a total market cap of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00224928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001445 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008770 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00481495 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Cryption Network Coin Profile

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

