CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004301 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00068052 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,402,217 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

