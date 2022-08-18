CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 27.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 47.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 65.8% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Lam Research by 121.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $10.36 on Thursday, hitting $507.92. 33,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.94 and its 200 day moving average is $495.94. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

