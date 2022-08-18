CTC Capital Management LLC Invests $695,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Clorox makes up 1.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after acquiring an additional 178,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

