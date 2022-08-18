CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

