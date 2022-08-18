CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,600 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. American Tower makes up approximately 1.8% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.56. 20,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.10. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

