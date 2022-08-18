CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,342,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $343.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

