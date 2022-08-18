CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.4 %

CUBE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.52. 1,092,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,390. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.