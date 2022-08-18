Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,069.94

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Cubiex has a market cap of $73,069.94 and $2.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cubiex has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.57 or 0.00739828 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com.
Buying and Selling Cubiex
