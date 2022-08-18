CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Tops $0.0082

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $23.29 million and approximately $581,329.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,988.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003670 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00128665 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033049 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00070155 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
