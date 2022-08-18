Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $79,000 in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

