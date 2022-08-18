Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.