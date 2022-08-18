Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.