Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $42.19 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $42.19 or 0.00180484 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $4,817.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005170 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00599984 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000353 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001550 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

