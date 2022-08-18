Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $264.00 on Thursday. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $242.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DJCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

